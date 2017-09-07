DSM among leaders in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Feike Sijbesma, CEO and Chairman of the DSM Managing Board, commented: “We are proud to once again be among the global leaders in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. We congratulate Grupo Argos SA/Colombia on being named the leading company in the materials sector. At DSM sustainability is not only a responsibility – it is our core value and an important business driver. Together with our customers and partners around the world, we are tackling some of society’s toughest issues and using science to create brighter lives for people today and generations to come.”

DSM has identified three key focus areas in sustainability where its core business competencies closely intersect with identified global societal trends that are affecting people, economies and markets: Nutrition, Climate Change, and Circular Economy. DSM is offering products and innovations in these areas as well as solutions through partnerships and advocacy. Meanwhile, DSM’s Brighter Living Solutions – products that are better for people and the planet – now represent 63% of sales.

In the area of nutrition, this year DSM and Evonik announced a JV that will reduce impact on oceans by providing a breakthrough alternative omega-3 source based on natural marine algae rather than fish oil. The new product is intended for applications in animal nutrition such as salmon aquaculture and pet food.

In the area of climate and energy, solar panels with DSM’s coatings save 2300 ktons of CO 2 equivalent annually. Recently, DSM unveiled a new anti-soiling (AS) coating for photovoltaic (PV) solar glass, providing a unique combination of anti-soiling and anti-reflective properties for increased solar panel performance.

To address methane emissions, now the second largest contributor to global warming, DSM’s nutrition business has developed a solution that reduces enteric methane emissions from cows by at least 30% according to published studies. It will be marketed to the beef and dairy sectors to significantly lower their CO 2 equivalent footprint and improve the sustainability of agriculture.

DSM continues its commitment to developing the circular economy with DSM-Niaga, a joint venture that has developed a 100% recyclable carpet. It began commercial production late 2016.

Recently, DSM was recognized as an ESG (environmental, social and governance) leader within the chemicals industry by Sustainalytics, ranking number 1 out of 130 companies.