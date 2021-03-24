Disruptive 2020 slows climate action, but executives are determined to act

The pandemic has stalled – but not stopped – environmental sustainability efforts

Despite their concern, almost two-thirds of organizations need to cut back on their environmental sustainability efforts in response to the pandemic and economic downturn. Organizations are also navigating uncertain territory with shifting political and regulatory environments, operational impacts due to climate-related events, and the growing influence of consumer and employee activism.

Almost a quarter of organizations, however, have seen firsthand how environmental sustainability efforts are good for people, planet and profit. These companies plan to accelerate their environmental sustainability efforts over the next year including broadening strategies beyond public policy to accountability measures that impact the bottom line and executive compensation.

Download the report (pdf)