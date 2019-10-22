Designer’ sofas Vanderlande showcase circular opportunities

From prototype to production

Our baggage carrier formed the seating area, which was placed on salvaged spruce wood and finished with cushions produced from reclaimed yarn. The first two sofas developed for Vanderlande are now on display at Schiphol Airport, which received them as a gift for their centenary celebrations. Vancouver Airport also received one as a gift. These initial prototypes naturally incurred a high production cost. However, knowing that we wanted to produce more, we worked with We Beat the Mountain to develop solutions to overcome this challenge.

The bright yellow sofas can now be seen all over the world, and there are ambitions to produce more: “We estimate that there are approximately 500 baggage carriers available today that could be used as materials for sofas,” says Vanderlande Lead Engineer Sustainability Cor Goelema. “While there is a cost involved in reclaiming these items, we also feel an increasing sense of responsibility for the products we create and the materials which are left after their ‘first life’ is over.”

Having shown what can be achieved by aligning the right people and companies to ensure maximum use and life from raw materials, the future growth and prosperity of the project does not rest with Vanderlande in isolation. The company is now set to hand over this sofa venture to an organisation that has its core business in providing sustainable and innovative furniture for an affordable price.