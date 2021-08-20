Corbion teams with Truterra and farmers to advance sustainable agriculture

Leading Dutch biobased ingredients company Corbion and Truterra, LLC, the sustainability business of Land O’Lakes and a leader in scaling up private-sector conservation solutions, are partnering to support the adoption and success of sustainable agriculture practices among farmers within Corbion’s US soybean supply shed. Land O’Lakes, Inc., one of America’s premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods.

Corbion, Truterra, and Truterra’s local partner Central Valley Ag (CVA) will work together with farmers in Corbion’s soy sourcing area to collect crop production data, including data from Corbion-sponsored cover crop innovation trials. Leveraging Truterra’s digital sustainability data platform, the Truterra™ Insights Engine, the farmers will use the data to establish a sustainability baseline for each field, identify improvement opportunities, and model the impact of various conservation practices for specific portions of their land. The digital platform creates a framework for continuous improvements that help protect natural resources, enhance profitability for the farmer and create a more sustainable supply chain. The Truterra Insights Engine will also be used to track, aggregate, and report on environmental impact over time, including greenhouse gas emissions, yield, and soil health.

“We are very proud to partner with Truterra and CVA to promote sustainable agriculture practices in our supply chain,” said Corbion CEO Olivier Rigaud. “Our collaboration is founded on a shared understanding that the health of our planet, our people and our businesses are absolutely intertwined. Science gives us a disciplined understanding of how nature works. Technology gives us powerful tools that help us be more efficient. It’s up to us to share these things, working together to realize their potential for creating benefits throughout the supply network, and helping to secure our longer-term future.”

“It’s great to see Corbion make a commitment like this as it sends a very clear signal to the marketplace. Working with farmers is one of the fastest, most scalable and effective ways to achieve sustainability results,” said Jason Weller, Vice President, Truterra. “As private sector demand for on-farm stewardship continues to grow, we’re proud to partner with world-class companies like Corbion to bring new resources and new opportunities directly to farmers and their local ag retailers.”

“Without tools like the Truterra Insights Engine, making wholesale crop management changes across an entire farm operation is a risky proposition,” said Aaron Sindelar, Ph.D., Conservation Agronomist, Central Valley Ag. “These innovation trials help farmers evaluate how innovative practices such as cover crop and nitrogen stabilizers fit into their operation’s agronomic and business plans by testing these practices on a portion of their land, which allows farmers the ability to assess their agronomic, economic, and environmental impact.”