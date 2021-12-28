ClimatePartner takes growth equity investment from Vitruvian Partners

Partner



ClimatePartner is set to expand further on the back of growth equity financing from international growth investor Vitruvian Partners.

ClimatePartner is a pioneer and innovation leader in corporate climate action. Founded in 2006, it operates across 35 countries (including The Netherlands) with more than 300 employees serving over 4,500 customers. With its solutions, it helps companies to calculate and reduce their carbon emissions and offset residual emissions through a broad portfolio of strictly certified carbon offset projects. The carbon neutrality thus achieved is confirmed by the recognised “carbon neutral” label. Further solutions are in the field of renewable energies and consulting services for emissions reduction.

As a high growth investor with a track record of sustainability investments, Vitruvian Partners is looking to enable ClimatePartner in its continued expansion to become one of the globally leading climate action solution providers. Vitruvian Partners is a signatory to the UNPRI, has achieved carbon neutrality, and is deeply committed to fostering ESG within its portfolio and beyond.

Fabian Wasmus, Partner at Vitruvian Partners, said: “We are delighted to partner with ClimatePartner. It is a long established, exceptionally fast growing business that is making a real contribution to tackling climate change. We first encountered the business as a customer and were impressed by ClimatePartner’s depth of knowledge, professionalism, and the ease of use of their systems. We strongly support the mission of the business.”

Tristan A. Foerster, CEO and Co-Founder of ClimatePartner, said: “Over the past year we have welcomed a surge in climate action from business far and wide and have expanded across Europe and the USA. The long-term focused partnership with Vitruvian as new minority shareholder allows us to accelerate climate action even further.”

Moritz Lehmkuhl, CEO & Founder of ClimatePartner, added: “Backed by the new partnership and additional funding, we are set to make a larger impact, developing our service offerings faster and growing stronger in new markets. We can grow the impact of ClimatePartner on a global scale and ultimately, do more for our planet at a crucial time in our fight against climate change.”

Vitruvian was advised by Bird & Bird as legal advisor.