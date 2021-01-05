Circular Trailblazers: Scale-ups Leading the Way Towards a More Circular Economy

The circular transition requires change within and throughout our economic systems. A particular subset of innovators – trailblazers – go the extra mile to shape the market for circular solutions, often ahead of their time, before the market is fully ready. A report by World Economic Forum (WEF) and ScaleUpNation explores the strategies they deploy as they reshape policy and market conditions, appeal to a new and emerging consumer base, and create significant opportunities for investors, innovation enablers and businesses.

The research shows that impact-oriented ventures have a 43% higher chance of scaling up than purely commercial companies. Some of those ambitious impact scale-ups actively aim to change entire industries. In doing so, they become what we call trailblazers.

In this report you’ll learn how to spot them, how to become one, and what investors, corporate partners and innovation enablers can do to accelerate the circular economy by supporting the emergence of more circular trailblazers.