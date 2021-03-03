Circular Economy: A Solution To The Covid-19 Crisis?

When the Covid-19 crisis started to unfold in early spring last year, little did we know about what we could expect. The coronavirus quickly spread around the world and pressured global leaders into taking preventive measures to contain the virus that had the potential to severely affect human health. Those measures showed some initial signs of positive change in terms of carbon production and biodiversity. After the initial excitement about reduced air-travel, clear water in the canals of Venice and blue skies in urban areas, most people are now looking for long-term solutions, even more so since the world is returning to its pre-Covid-19 (bad) habits. Although European countries have started their vaccination programs, supporting the most vulnerable members of our society, we still seem to be far away from a Covid-19 free world. In a new issue of the Acre’s Rising Sun series, Acre will dive deeper into the concept of circularity and why they feel it could be a long-term solution to the pandemic, economic crises, the climate crisis and the dramatic changes in biodiversity that are about to follow.

Recruitment and talent development specialist Acre asked three experts from the field to share some of their experiences. The expert interviews offer perspectives from a cities and a business approach to circularity. Each expert was carefully selected based on their knowledge. Read about the expert perspectives from Robbert Slooten, Signify, Dr. Christina Raab, Cradle to Cradle and Max Russell, Circle Economy on how both businesses and cities can embrace a circular economy.

