Black Bear and MMEC Mannesmann join forces to bring the circular economy to tires

MMEC Mannesmann GmbH (MMEC), a global leader in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Black Bear, the Dutch Tire-to-Carbon-Black-Upcycling-Company today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the rollout of Black Bear’s breakthrough technology to produce recovered Carbon Black (rCB) from end-of-life tires.



MMEC Mannesmann is well known for executing complex projects in the oil, gas, refining, chemical and renewables industries. The German General Contractor carries key expertise in executing turnkey projects starting from early project developments, feasibility studies, conceptual, basic and front-end engineering design up to detail design, procurement and construction. Being involved in highly innovative and large-scale engineering projects worldwide MMEC is the ideal strategic partner for Black Bear in the rollout of the technology.

Black Bear is a leading manufacturer of green, sustainable rCB of highest quality – world’s first Cradle-to-Cradle™ certified Carbon Black. The Dutch scale-up, one of the most promising cleantech companies worldwide, developed a unique carbonization process to transform used tires into valuable resources. In several industries, rCB is used as an additive in rubber, tires, plastics, coatings plastics and inks, bringing black color into products.

While Carbon Black currently is produced by burning oil in a very energy-intensive and CO 2 -emitting process, manufacturers are looking for sustainable alternatives to reduce their environmental footprint. One of Black Bear’s clients is AkzoNobel, the world leader in paints and coatings. “To meet the growing demand for rCB and receive a substantial impact to meet the waste tire problem we need to rollout our proven technology”, explains Joost Raimond, Construction Director at Black Bear. “Being in the EPC industry for many years, I know that the partnership with MMEC is a game-changer in our time-to-market as we now can offer real turn-key plant realization to clients who want to use our technology.”

As part of the strategic partnership MMEC will perform the detailed engineering, procurement and construction of Black Bear’s innovative facilities. Johann-Georg Rathgeb, Head of Technologies of MMEC Mannesmann says: “Black Bear’s proven technology is highly promising. We have been closely monitoring their technology developments for quite some time now. Considering the lessons learned of their first industrial sized pilot-plant and despite the fire that happened in early February, we are convinced that together we can realize state of the art plants across the globe”.

The initial focus will be on already identified sites together with partners inside Europe. Given MMEC’s strong presence in the Middle East, this region will also see Black Bear facilities emerging in the future.

Oliver Apelt, CEO of MMEC Mannesmann:

“We are delighted about this partnership with Black Bear. We carry strong belief in their technology and look forward to rolling it out around the world.”

Martijn Lopes Cardozo, CEO of Black Bear:

“This is a big step forward for Black Bear. Bundling ourselves with MMEC’s expertise and resources will set a high pace in our global rollout and bring the circular economy to tires.”

Jan Jonkman, Black Bear Founder:

“The partnership with MMEC came about through intense and diligent cooperation between our management teams and will undoubtedly prove to be of unmatched value for the future of our industry”.