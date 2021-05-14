Bekendmaking top 20 innovaties in thema Klimaat & Energie van de Blue Tulip Awards

Met trots presenteert Accenture de Top 20 innovaties van het thema Klimaat & Energie, die doorgaan naar de volgende ronde van de Blue Tulip Awards. De juryleden hebben alle innovatiedeelnemers onder de loep genomen en konden zelfs een-op-een-demo’s van enkele innovators ervaren tijdens de Innovation Crawl op 29 april. Ze keken naar verschillende beoordelingscriteria: Impact, Business Model, Innovativeness en Schaalbaarheid en ook of de innovators duurzaamheid, gelijkheid en veiligheid tot de kern van hun bedrijf stellen. Uit deze evaluaties zijn de Top 20 innovaties Klimaat & Energie, Financiën & Welvaart en Industrie & Infra geselecteerd.

Innovaties in het thema Klimaat & Energie proberen de stijging van de mondiale temperaturen en emissies te beperken en richten zich daarbij op oplossingen voor alle aspecten van klimaatverandering zoals: stikstofproblematiek, circulariteit, behoud van biodiversiteit, de energietransitie en oceaanverzuring. De Top 20 bestaat uit innovaties die oplossingen willen vinden voor klimaatverandering, ons milieu en oceanen willen beschermen en een transitie naar groene en schone energie willen bevorderen.

Lees hieronder meer over de Top 20 klimaat- en energie-innovaties:

Airturb Model One Boost by Airturb

Airturb Model One Boost is a compact and unbound vertical wind turbine that harvests wind and solar energy on a local scale.

BrighTap by BrighTap

BrighTap is an IOT water meter that can be attached to standard water taps and transformed into a Smart device for reducing water consumption.

CarbonCancel- Making Emission Data Accessible and Actionable For Everyone by Carbon Cancel

CarbonCancel is a platform that helps people to calculate, reduce, track, and offset their personal carbon footprint.

Deepview by Satelligence

Deepview uses satellite data, AI, and human intelligence to uncover which agricultural commodities are not involved in environmental damages.

Drop & Loop by Drop & Loop

Drop & Loop is the first company in the Netherlands to offer a complete circular textile program in exchange for a customer discount.

Eavor-Loops by Eavor

Eavor-Loops is a closed-loop heat power source that is scalable, clean, and reliable.

EV Fleet Charging Design & Optimization by ChargeSim

ChargeSim helps pick the right chargers for EV fleets like buses and trucks, cutting the capital, and operating costs.

SolarDuck Offshore Floating Solar Platforms by SolarDuck

SolarDuck’s unique offshore floating solar solution provides cost efficient electricity and reduces greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.

Loopz, The Compact Circular Power by Hamwells

The Loopz recycles water, which allows you to shower everywhere with limited water.

Modular Sealife System by ReefSystems

ReefSystems is a modular building system stimulating the growth of biodiversity under water, thereby restoring ecosystems.

Module Active Response System (MARS) Technology Platform by Ecolution

Ecolution converts transportation into e-mobility power plants and moves energy to where it’s needed most, achieving net-zero emissions.

NaturBeads, Plant-Based Biodegradable Microbeeds by NaturBeads

NaturBeads are plant-based, biodegradable beads that solve the problem of pollution by microplastics.

Paper Biofuel Cells by BeFC

BeFC has developed biofuel cells that uses enzymes and carbon papers to convert glucose and oxygen into electricity.

Biodegradable Plastic From Waste Streams by Paques Biomaterials

Paques Biomaterials has created a biodegradable plastic that will be ‘’eaten’’ by bacteria if spilled in nature.

Railpower by NRG Accounting

Railpower converts energy from overhead lines into a buffer with a smart meter to distribute energy to end users.

Seenons- Webapp Application For Waste Management by Seenons

Seenon’s platform and handy app matches your waste with companies that can upcycle it.

Smart Recycling Bins by PLAEX

PLAEX has developed smart recycling bins that sort waste automatically through AI.

Forest Wool by Forest Wool B.V.

Forest Wool turns pine needles-waste from the timber industry into textile fibers for clothing.

TOPLOCK by A TOP B.V.

Toplock is a multi-functional packaging with a top lock closure made of rPAPER™ to replace existing plastic packaging.

Wasser 3.0 by Wasser 3.0 gGmbH

Wasser 3.0 enables new levels of environmental and health protection in (waste) water treatment.

Over de Blue Tulip Awards

Vanaf de start van de Accenture Innovation Awards in 2007 hebben Accenture en zijn partners geprobeerd de meest veelbelovende startups en innovaties in Nederland te identificeren en hen te helpen groeien, opschalen en bloeien. Vorig jaar, na geleerd te hebben van eerdere successen en feedback, opende het programma zich tot meer samenwerking, sterkere partnerschappen en echte innovatie door de naam Accenture en de rebranding als de Blue Tulip Awards te schrappen.

Maar hoe hebben we onze nieuwe naam gekozen? Nederland, een land dat bekend staat om zijn tulpen, is de thuisbasis van veel ontwikkelde en gecultiveerde tulpenvariëteiten. Hoewel veel kleuren nu deel uitmaken van het rijke Nederlandse tulpenaanbod, heeft nog niemand een hele blauwe tulp kunnen kweken. Daarom gebruiken we de blauwe tulp al vele jaren als symbool als de ultieme weergave van onze zoektocht naar het ontdekken en koesteren van wereldveranderende innovaties. Het was niet meer dan logisch om ons symbool te laten matchen met onze naam.