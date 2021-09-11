Apply for The Circulars Accelerator ’22!

The Circulars Accelerator is an action-oriented, six-month accelerator program for early-to-growth-stage companies developing innovations towards a more circular economy Our linear economic system is unsustainable, we consume 75% more resources each year than the earth can naturally regenerate. By 2050 we will require 3 earths each year to sustain consumption, we need to act now. Programs like The Circulars Accelerator are vital, paving the way for the circular economy, successfully connecting disruptive start-ups with cross-industry leaders and circular experts to change the way industries do business. Are you an innovator, disrupting your industry and showing that new ways of doing business are possible? If so, apply for The Circulars Accelerator ‘22 today!

Launched in 2021, The Circulars Accelerator is an action-oriented, six-month accelerator program and a collaborative global circular ecosystem advancing the global transition to a more circular economy. An initiative of Accenture, The Circulars Accelerator is run in collaboration with the World Economic Forum and supported by an esteemed panel of global experts and an extensive network of public and private sector organizations. Selected innovators will be provided with expert mentorship, targeted business advice, and support to both rethink their propositions and scale-up their circular solutions.

We are looking for early to growth stage entrepreneurs/innovators/businesses in need of specialized, tailored support. Applicants should be setting out to grow their business, whilst also exploring broader opportunities to redefine business as usual, trigger systems change and drive forward the transition to a more circular economy.

Submissions will be reviewed in two stages. Stage 1 opens on 1st September. Successful applicants will be taken forth to Stage 2, and will be sent additional questions regarding their solution. Stage 2 is scheduled to open from 1st October. All submissions will close on 1st November.

