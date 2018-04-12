An ambitious vision for a sustainable future of work: Randstad joins WBCSD

Randstad has today become the first HR services provider to join almost 200 other forward-thinking companies at the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands, Randstad is a global leader in the HR services industry. By combining a passion for people with the power of intelligent technology, Randstad supports people and organizations in realizing their true potential. To underpin its commitment to maximizing future employment and contributing sustainably to economic growth for society as a whole, Randstad has set its ultimate goal: to touch the work lives of 500 million people worldwide by 2030.

Randstad’s CEO Jacques van den Broek stated: “We are excited to join WBCSD and look forward to exploring innovative sustainable development solutions together, especially with regard to the future of work. In our commitment to working towards a sustainable and inclusive future, we continuously seek new ways to effectively shape the world of work for organizations to be competitive, agile and adaptable. Working collaboratively with WBCSD and its members, we are confident this can be achieved.”

WBCSD President and CEO Peter Bakker said: “The ongoing evolution of how we work, and its wider social, economic and political implications, has moved further and further towards the forefront of sustainability.

Business must take a proactive approach to managing this trend, collaborating closely with workers, government and other key stakeholders. WBCSD is leading this collaboration through a new project, The Future of Work, which we are currently scoping. I am delighted that Randstad has agreed to take a leading role in this new project, for which the engagement of HR services providers is essential. Randstad’s stated aim of touching 500 million people’s work lives by 2030 demonstrates the ambition that business will need to get ahead of this curve and guide its next steps. I am excited to work closely with Jacques and his team to scale up business leadership in this area.”

Randstad is WBCSD’s first member company in the HR sector. It becomes WBCSD’s 86th member company that is headquartered in Europe, and its 15th with headquarters in the Netherlands.