Amsterdam Business School in top-10 of business schools focusing on SDGs

Amsterdam Business School Dean Marc Salomon: ‘The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals have been among our key research areas for the past several years, often in combination with Data Science & Business Analytics within the “Analytics for A Better World” initiative. We’re pleased to see that the ranking in the Financial Times recognises our efforts in this area in both our education and research’.

Impact

The Amsterdam Business School’s strong showing in this ranking reflects the strategic goal of impact through engagement: conducting research that has an impact on society. ABS publications dealt with many of the UN’s 17 SDGs, but there are 5 which stood out in 2020:

Decent work and economic growth (29%)

Industry, innovation and infrastructure (18%)

Good health and wellbeing (14%)

Reduced inequalities (11%)

Responsible consumption and production (11%)

While the study used by FT notes that more research is needed on topics such as climate change and gender, it also goes on to say that top institutions are increasingly focusing on SDGs in their research.

More background information on the study and ranking is available on the FT website.