Amsterdam Business School in top-10 of business schools focusing on SDGs

The University of Amsterdam’s Business School was ranked 7th among European business schools with research output focusing on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Amsterdam Business School (ABS) is also the only Dutch institution to be listed in the top-10.
The Financial Times (FT) published a feature article this week on a study that looked at how business schools in Europe are focusing on SDGs in their research output. The ranking is based on an SDG tracker developed by the Rotterdam School of Management. The tracker analyses publications written by business school scholars that go on to be published in a list of the FT’s top 50 academic journals. In a similar ranking based purely on publication volume, ABS placed 3rd in Europe.
Amsterdam Business School Dean Marc Salomon: ‘The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals have been among our key research areas for the past several years, often in combination with Data Science & Business Analytics within the “Analytics for A Better World” initiative. We’re pleased to see that the ranking in the Financial Times recognises our efforts in this area in both our education and research’.
Impact
The Amsterdam Business School’s strong showing in this ranking reflects the strategic goal of impact through engagement: conducting research that has an impact on society. ABS publications dealt with many of the UN’s 17 SDGs, but there are 5 which stood out in 2020:
- Decent work and economic growth (29%)
- Industry, innovation and infrastructure (18%)
- Good health and wellbeing (14%)
- Reduced inequalities (11%)
- Responsible consumption and production (11%)
While the study used by FT notes that more research is needed on topics such as climate change and gender, it also goes on to say that top institutions are increasingly focusing on SDGs in their research.
More background information on the study and ranking is available on the FT website.