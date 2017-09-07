AkzoNobel reclaims top ranking on Dow Jones Sustainability Index

AkzoNobel has returned to the top of the influential Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) to lead the rankings again for the fifth time in six years.

The latest listing, published today, places the company first in the Chemicals industry group. It represents a quick and successful response from the company after its run of four consecutive years at the top came to an end in 2016.

“It’s a great achievement to be leading our industry again,” said AkzoNobel CEO Thierry Vanlancker. “We made a huge effort to improve in areas that needed to be addressed and being ranked first again proves the impact we can have by putting sustainability at the heart of our business strategy.”

The company has now featured in the top ten for 12 consecutive years, underlining AkzoNobel’s commitment to working with customers to develop sustainable solutions that make a positive impact on the whole value chain.

“The real value and purpose of the DJSI lies in its effectiveness as a benchmark tool to continue to improve our business,” added Vanlancker. “So we’re well aware that just because we are leading the ranking again, we can’t afford to become complacent. As a leader in sustainability, we are playing a major role in transforming the industries in which we operate. We therefore need to keep improving in order to make the giant leaps required for us to create a more sustainable future.”

He pointed to the progress being made by the Decorative Paints business in transitioning to water-based products, and the continued success of partnerships being forged by Specialty Chemicals, as examples of how the company is helping to transform the industries in which it operates. AkzoNobel is also aiming to become carbon natural by 2050.

Regarded as the most respected independent sustainability ranking system, the DJSI World Index benchmarks the sustainability performance of leading companies based on environmental, social and economic performance, including forward-looking indicators.

It assesses various criteria, including supply chain management, operational eco-efficiency, product stewardship, human capital development, integrity and people, process and product safety.