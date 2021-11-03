AkzoNobel receives royal seal of approval as a leader in sustainability

AkzoNobel is proud to be one of the first recipients of the Terra Carta Seal, which was launched today at COP26 by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. The Terra Carta Seal is a major new award which recognizes global companies that are driving innovation and demonstrating their commitment to – and momentum towards – the creation of genuinely sustainable markets. It’s part of the Terra Carta, a recovery plan for nature, people and planet which was introduced early this year through HRH The Prince of Wales’ Sustainable Markets Initiative.

As the only paints and coatings manufacturer to receive the prestigious honor, AkzoNobel is among an elite group of companies who have been acknowledged for holding a leadership position within their industry, and who have credible transition roadmaps underpinned by globally recognized, scientific metrics for achieving net zero by 2050 or earlier.

Commenting on the inaugural awards, HRH The Prince of Wales, says: “The Terra Carta Seal recognizes those organizations which have made a serious commitment to a future that is much more sustainable, and puts nature, people and the planet at the heart of the economy. We all need to make changes if we are to preserve the planet for our children and grandchildren and these businesses have pledged to make it easier for us all to do so.”

Adds AkzoNobel CEO, Thierry Vanlancker, who was in Glasgow to accept the honor: “Having our efforts recognized by the award of the Terra Carta Seal is a source of great pride for everyone in our company. It’s a clear endorsement of all the work we’re doing across AkzoNobel and everything we’ve achieved so far. It also confirms the vital role that paints and coatings can play when you combine the precious and irreplaceable power of nature with the transformative power of paint – which lies at the heart of what we do for people and the environment.”

Continues Vanlancker: “There’s a clear and obvious link between the aims of the Terra Carta charter – which puts nature, people and planet at the heart of global value creation – and our own People. Planet. Paint. approach to sustainable business and innovative collaboration. So we’re honored to receive this recognition and are fully committed to continuing to lead our industry in pioneering a more sustainable future.”

AkzoNobel’s sustainability ambitions highlight the extent of what the company is aiming to achieve with regard to transitioning to a more sustainable future. As well as aiming to cut carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, the company is also targeting 100% renewable electricity and zero non-reusable waste, also by 2030. In addition, AkzoNobel recently became the first paints and coatings company to have science-based sustainability targets officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).