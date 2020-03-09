AkzoNobel announces first wave of sustainability ambitions for 2030

The first in a series of challenging sustainability ambitions has been announced by AkzoNobel, which are designed to accelerate the newly focused paints and coatings company towards zero waste and cut carbon emissions in half by 2030. The two key ambitions and their related targets are the first in a wave of measures and focus on the “Planet” element of the company’s new “People. Planet. Paint.” approach to sustainability.

“AkzoNobel is sustainability leader in the paints and coatings industry and achieving our ambition to be carbon neutral and a zero waste company by 2030 will ensure that we remain the reference in the sector,” says AkzoNobel CEO, Thierry Vanlancker. “By turning our ambitions into actions, by innovating and creating a better world for future generations, we’re harnessing our passion for paint to make a positive contribution to the lives of the communities we operate in.”

The associated targets for 2030 include:

A 30% reduction in energy use

100% renewable electricity

100% water reuse at the company’s most water intensive sites

Zero non-reusable waste

Adds AkzoNobel’s Director of Sustainability, Rinske van Heiningen: “The ambitions we’ve set are realistic and deliverable and will enable us to continue making an important contribution to addressing the sustainability challenges faced by our company, customers and broader society. As a global company, we’re also actively contributing to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

AkzoNobel is already making strong progress with its long-standing commitment to sustainability. The company is on track to have zero waste to landfill by the end of 2020, while renewable electricity is already in use at 33 locations and eight countries. Solar panels have also been installed at 14 locations. In addition, AkzoNobel has reduced its waste by 40% in the last eight years, while total VOC emissions fell by 24% in 2019.

Continues Van Heiningen: “Ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into everything we do has been boosted by the recent introduction of People. Planet. Paint. – a new, down-to-earth approach which makes sustainability a daily priority. It’s about focusing on the things we can truly influence. Through our sustainable solutions and processes, we are delivering tangible benefits for our customers, society, the environment and our business, enhancing our position as the sustainability leader in the paints and coatings industry.”

2030 ambitions in more detail:

Reduce carbon emissions by 50%* by 2030

• 30% reduction in energy use by 2030 (2025: 15%)

• 100% renewable electricity use by 2030 (2025: >50%)

Towards a zero waste company

• Zero non-reusable waste by 2030 (2025: 25%)

• 100% water reuse at the company’s most water intensive sites by 2030: (2025: 50%)

*Baseline 2018 and no offsetting

Ambitions related to “People” and “Paint” will follow in due course.