Upcoming! The book ‘7 Roles to Create Sustainable Success’

The presale of the book ‘7 Roles to Create Sustainable Success – A Practical Guide for Sustainability and CSR Professionals’ by Carola Wijdoogen starts with a discount of 5 euro. The book can be pre-ordered till March 2020 through the website 7roles.com. The book will be published in May 2020. The Dutch Original book ‘MVO doe je Zo’ was published in 2016 and has become a popular guide book for both CSR professionals and students.

The international edition will use the same structure of the 7 Roles, allowing the reader to read the book from cover to cover, or to focus on specific sections. Every job is different, there isn’t a fixed set of roles or activities that applies to all sustainability professionals. CSR managers who fulfill only one or a few of the 7 roles can easily find the roles or activities relevant to them.

Different from the Dutch Original, the international edition uses the examples and learnings from sustainability managers and experts from international companies operating in different parts of the world. The book includes practices of sustainability professionals of Microsoft, Google, Interface, SIFCA Group, Randstad, Unilever, Dow, Philips, KPN, Kellogg Company, Arcadis, PwC, Levi;’s, Tommy Hillfiger, Rabobank, and the Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels limited and contributions of experts from Singularity University, Yale SOM and Oxford University’s Environmental Change Institute.

Todd Cort, Lecturer in Sustainability at Yale SOM about the book: “As sustainability becomes more and more central to the operations and strategies of companies, the role of the Chief Sustainability Officer becomes ever more critical and ever more systems-based. Carola guides as through the nuances, challenges and skills that are central to any CSO role today”

Photo: Roald Lapperre (Dutch Ministry of Environment) and Carola Wijdoogen (author)