The State of Green Business 2019 is out!

The 12th annual edition of State of Green Business by GreenBiz looks at key trends and dozens of metrics assessing how, and how much, companies are moving the needle on the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. The report is produced in partnership with Trucost, part of S&P Global.

In addition to the 10 trends sustainability professionals should be tracking, the report offers more than 30 metrics for nearly 2,000 companies, assessing the progress, or the lack thereof, on a wide range of topics, including supply-chain impacts, natural capital impacts, greenhouse gas emissions and investment in greener products and business models.

