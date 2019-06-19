The first-ever City Doughnut is in Amsterdam

The city of Amsterdam wants to be a regenerative and inclusive city for all citizens while respecting the whole planet. But how to realise the radical and ambitious vision to make such a thriving city? That’s the question that the City of Amsterdam, Kate Raworth and Circle Economy answer at We Make The City, a showcase for urban innovation held in Amsterdam on June 19.

Applying principles from Kate Raworth’s Doughnut Economics, the Amsterdam City Doughnut is a pioneering and deeply collaborative process involving more than 100 officials and businesses from the city. The participants have worked together to co-create an agenda for systemic change, to create a circular Amsterdam that works for both city residents and the planet.

The report Building blocks for the new strategy Amsterdam Circular 2020-2025 summarises the process and outcomes of the multi-stakeholder of the Amsterdam City Doughnut, which has guided the creation of circular strategies to create a truly thriving Amsterdam over the coming five years.

Download the report (pdf)

For more information read this article