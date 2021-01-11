Terra Carta: Prince Charles asks companies to join ‘Earth charter’

As part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, HRH The Prince of Wales, announces today the ‘Terra Carta’ – a charter that puts sustainability at the heart of the private sector.

HRH The Prince of Wales’s urgent appeal comes as HRH marks 50 years of campaigning for the environment.

Marking a year since HRH announced his Sustainable Markets Initiative at Davos, the Terra Carta offers the basis of a recovery plan to 2030 that puts Nature, People and Planet at the heart of global value creation, one that will harness the precious, irreplaceable power of Nature combined with the transformative innovation and resources of the private sector.

Speaking at the One Planet Summit in France today – HRH The Prince of Wales will unveil the Terra Carta (Earth Charter) – which provides a roadmap to 2030 for businesses to move towards an ambitious and sustainable future; one that will harness the power of Nature combined with the transformative power, innovation and resources of the private sector.

HRH The Prince of Wales is making an urgent appeal to private sector leaders around the world to join this endeavour and to give their support to the Terra Carta.

One of Terra Carta’s actions will be initiated today in Paris, with the creation of a Natural Capital Investors Alliance targeting $10 billion by 2022.

About the Terra Carta

Devising its name from the historic Magna Carta, which inspired a belief in the fundamental rights and liberties of people over 800 years ago, the Terra Carta aims to reunite people and planet, by giving fundamental rights and value to Nature, ensuring a lasting impact and tangible legacy for this generation.

Download the Charter (pdf)