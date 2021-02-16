S&P Global makes over 9,000 ESG Scores publicly available to help increase transparency of corporate sustainability performance

S&P Global launched a new public webpage highlighting S&P Global’s full suite of environment, social and governance (ESG) solutions, and for the very first time, access to S&P Global ESG Scores on 9,200 companies. S&P Global ESG Scores are the key factor for selecting companies for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The underlying data is also used as one of the analytical tools for a growing series of S&P ESG indices and S&P Global Market Intelligence Portfolio ESG Analytics, as well as being an entry point for the S&P Global Ratings ESG Evaluation.

S&P Global Inc. ESG Score featuring industry distribution, 5-year history, dimension scores across E, S and G factors and most relevant criteria in each sustainability dimension based on their weight in the CSA and their current or expected significance for the industry. As seen on spglobal.com/esg. See terms of use here: https://www.spglobal.com/en/terms-of-use.

Based on market demand for increased transparency into a company’s ESG profile, users can now search the widest coverage of ESG scores in the market. The publicly available S&P Global ESG Scores are a performance-based score ranging from 0-100 and include “E,” “S” and “G” dimension scores, peer comparisons, historical changes, and material ESG criteria data by industry. The score is informed by over 1,000 data points collected from both public sources and data provided directly by companies through the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

Martina Cheung, Head of ESG at S&P Global and President of S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “With increasing interest in ESG, reporting standards are evolving and market participants across every industry are looking to measure and manage ESG risks and opportunities. As one of the world’s most trusted data and analytics providers, S&P Global is committed to providing more transparent and comparable insights on ESG performance. The launch of publicly available S&P Global ESG Scores on over 9,000 companies, backed by the legacy of the CSA, will help increase dialogue and enable actionable decisions for all market participants.”

The CSA, which is the basis for the S&P Global ESG Scores, is widely recognized as one of the most advanced ESG scoring methodologies and draws upon over 20 years of experience analyzing the impact of sustainability practices on a company’s long-term value creation. S&P Global ESG Scores are available on 9,200 companies, representing 95% of global market capitalization.

Notable features on the new ESG webpage include: