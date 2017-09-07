Philips Lighting Named Industry Leader in the 2017 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Philips Lighting today announced that it achieved the status of Industry leader in the Electrical Components and Equipment category of the 2017 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The company’s overall score was 85 out of 100 points, demonstrating that sustainability is central to Philips Lighting’s company strategy and purpose. This is the first year that Philips Lighting has been included in the category as an independent company since its initial public offering in May 2016.

In its annual evaluation, DJSI recognized Philips Lighting’s strong performance through the launch of its ‘Brighter Lives, Better World’ program, focusing on Sustainable operations and Sustainable revenues. As part of that program, Philips Lighting has made significant progress toward its commitment to become carbon neutral by 2020, reducing its carbon footprint by 21% over the course of 2016. Top scores (100/100) were obtained by Philips Lighting in the categories Climate Strategy, Environmental Reporting, Operational Eco-Efficiency and Innovation Management.“We’re thrilled with this result. It is a real honor to be recognized for the hard work and commitment by everyone in our company. Sustainability lies in the very heart of our business. It is part of our daily work and driven by our leadership with a sense of urgency,” said Nicola Kimm, Head of Sustainability, Environment, Health and Safety.