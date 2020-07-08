Leadership for the Decade of Action

A new report from the United Nations Global Compact and Russel Reynolds Associates defines the unique characteristics of today’s most sustainable leaders and what this means for selecting CEOs, board members and executives.The report defines the unique characteristics possessed by leaders who are integrating sustainability across strategy, operations and stakeholder engagement and what this means for how CEOs, board members and executives are selected. Based on interviews with Board Members and CEOs, this white paper makes clear that the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development requires transformational business leaders who understand the need to look beyond near-term profits and embrace their role as change agents — both within and beyond their firms and broader ecosystems.
