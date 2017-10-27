Inclusive growth makes companies stronger and more innovative

There’s no shortage of opinion on how governments can reduce economic and social disparities, but what about the private sector? The long-held belief that focusing on the environment and society is at odds with making a profit is increasingly being challenged. A groundswell of sustainable investing has both retail and institutional investors pressing companies to live up to their environmental, social and governance responsibilities.

“Finding ways to foster inclusive growth is no longer a nice-to-have, but something which can have a significant impact on the value of corporations,” says Audrey Choi, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer at Morgan Stanley.

A new report from Morgan Stanley’s Institute for Sustainable Investing, “Inclusive Growth Drivers: The Anatomy of a Corporation,” explores four key areas where a corporation’s activities can impact inclusive growth: Human Resources, Products and Services, Operations Management, Firm Management and Governance.