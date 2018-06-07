Ikea commits to phase out single-use plastic products by 2020

Ikea has announced a global commitment to remove all single-use plastic products by 2020 as part of its updated sustainability strategy. The strategy, known as People and Planet Positive, also includes a commitment for all of its stores around the world to become climate positive and reduce the total Ikea climate footprint by an average of 70 per cent per product.

At the Democratic Design Days in Älmhult, IKEA announces new commitments to inspire and enable sustainable living – making it easier for people to reduce their climate impact and contribute to a world without waste.

“Our ambition is to become people and planet positive by 2030 while growing the IKEA business. Through our size and reach we have the opportunity to inspire and enable more than one billion people to live better lives, within the limits of the planet” says Inter IKEA Group CEO, Torbjörn Lööf.

Commitments for 2030 include:

Designing all IKEA products with new circular principles, with the goal to only use renewable and recycled materials

Offering services that make it easier for people to bring home, care for and pass on products

Removing all single-use plastic products from the IKEA range globally and from customer and co-worker restaurants in stores* by 2020

Increasing the proportion of plant-based choices in the IKEA food offer, like the veggie hot dog launching globally in August 2018

Becoming climate positive** and reducing the total IKEA climate footprint by an average of 70% per product

Achieving zero emissions home deliveries by 2025*

Expanding the offer of affordable home solar solutions to 29 IKEA markets* by 2025

At Democratic Design Days, IKEA demonstrates several new solutions and innovations that enable people to save lots of water, clean the air in their homes and products made from new innovative and recycled materials.

“Becoming truly circular means meeting people’s changing lifestyles, prolonging the life of products and materials and using resources in a smarter way. To make this a reality, we will design all products from the very beginning to be repurposed, repaired, reused, resold and recycled”, says Lena Pripp-Kovac, Sustainability Manager.

To become climate positive, IKEA will reduce more greenhouse gas emissions than the value chain emits by drastically reducing the climate footprint of the products and operations in absolute terms, capturing and storing carbon within the value chain and working together with home furnishing suppliers across their entire factories (not just the manufacturing for IKEA). In addition, IKEA will enable customers to save and generate renewable energy at home.

“Change will only be possible if we collaborate with others and nurture entrepreneurship. We are committed to taking the lead working together with everyone – from raw material suppliers all the way to our customers and partners”, says Torbjörn Lööf.

The IKEA People & Planet Positive strategy sets the direction for all IKEA franchisees and covers three focus areas: