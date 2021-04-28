Gartner Says CFOs Must Embed Corporate Sustainability in Their Firms’ Investment Proposition

CFOs who improve their organization’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting to investors will enjoy improved access to capital, stock performance, and customer loyalty, according to Gartner, Inc.

“Approximately one in 10 investors find the ESG information they are looking for in corporate disclosures,” said Stephen Adams, director in the Gartner Finance practice. “There is an enormous opportunity here for most companies to stand out better to investors simply by providing the information they are looking for.”

The benefits of delivering better ESG performance are also not purely financial in nature. A company that improves its ESG performance will tend to have a reduced compliance burden, see higher levels of employee satisfaction and find talent more easily, in addition to being a less likely target for shareholder activism.

“ESG reporting is more widely watched than many CFOs realize,” said Mr. Adams. “Equity investors and asset managers are the visible tip of the iceberg, but beneath the surface 91% of banks monitor ESG, as well as 24 global credit ratings agencies, 71% of fixed income investors and over 90% of insurers. CFOs who are not conveying an ESG story to these stakeholders are missing out.”

To help clients with their ESG reporting Gartner created a Financial Brand Framework (see Figure 1). The Financial Brand Framework helps CFOs to assess their company’s ESG investment proposition and identify opportunities for improvement in seven critical areas

Figure 1. Gartner’s Financial Brand Framework