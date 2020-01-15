FrieslandCampina, Randstad and Tennet among the winners of the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2019

Environmentalism is no longer a fringe issue in the business world, but one that will define companies’ growth plans in the years to come. The winners of the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2019 have shown a commitment to ESG policies in all aspects of their operations and have put green initiatives at the heart of their long-term visions. The magazine introduces its very first sustainability awards to businesses across the globe that are taking action to tackle climate change. For an insight into some of the brightest names in the world of corporate sustainability, take a look at this year’s winners including the Dutch companies FrieslandCampina, Randstad and Tennet.

World Finance provides coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business and global economy. The magazine is now introducing sustainability awards to businesses that have shown admirable commitment and are making the business world a much greener place.

World Finance Sustainability Awards 2019

Automotive car production
Audi

Engineering
WSP Global

Shipping
Wärtsilä

Real estate
Vornado Realty Trust

Kitchens
TUKC

Investment
TOBAM

Tissues
The Cheeky Panda

Energy
TenneT Holding

Machinery and electrical equipment
Stanley Black & Decker

Medical technology
Sonova Group

Food
Smithfield Foods

Steel
Salzgitter

Spirits
Saint Ives Liquor

HR services
Randstad N.V

Data centres
QTS Realty Trust

Sports apparel
Pure Sportswear

Chemicals
PTT Global Chemical

Lighting manufacturing
Osram Licht

Carbon offset
Nori

Footwear
NOAH

Brewing
Molson Coors Beverage Company

Consumer technology
Logitech

Coffee products supplier
Huskee

Pulp and paper
Holmen

Communications
Havas

Infrastructure
Granite Construction

Transportation
Go-Ahead Group

Life science
Getinge

Dairy
FrieslandCampina

Flavour and fragrances
Firmenich International

Environmental hygiene
Ecolab

ICT
Cybercom Group

Logistics
CSX Corporation

Wine products
Corticeira Amorim

Airlines
American Airlines Group

