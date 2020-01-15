FrieslandCampina, Randstad and Tennet among the winners of the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2019

Environmentalism is no longer a fringe issue in the business world, but one that will define companies’ growth plans in the years to come. The winners of the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2019 have shown a commitment to ESG policies in all aspects of their operations and have put green initiatives at the heart of their long-term visions. The magazine introduces its very first sustainability awards to businesses across the globe that are taking action to tackle climate change. For an insight into some of the brightest names in the world of corporate sustainability, take a look at this year’s winners including the Dutch companies FrieslandCampina, Randstad and Tennet.

World Finance provides coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business and global economy. The magazine is now introducing sustainability awards to businesses that have shown admirable commitment and are making the business world a much greener place.

World Finance Sustainability Awards 2019

Automotive car production

Audi

Engineering

WSP Global

Shipping

Wärtsilä

Real estate

Vornado Realty Trust

Kitchens

TUKC

Investment

TOBAM

Tissues

The Cheeky Panda

Energy

TenneT Holding

Machinery and electrical equipment

Stanley Black & Decker

Medical technology

Sonova Group

Food

Smithfield Foods

Steel

Salzgitter

Spirits

Saint Ives Liquor

HR services

Randstad N.V

Data centres

QTS Realty Trust

Sports apparel

Pure Sportswear

Chemicals

PTT Global Chemical

Lighting manufacturing

Osram Licht

Carbon offset

Nori

Footwear

NOAH

Brewing

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Consumer technology

Logitech

Coffee products supplier

Huskee

Pulp and paper

Holmen

Communications

Havas

Infrastructure

Granite Construction

Transportation

Go-Ahead Group

Life science

Getinge

Dairy

FrieslandCampina

Flavour and fragrances

Firmenich International

Environmental hygiene

Ecolab

ICT

Cybercom Group

Logistics

CSX Corporation

Wine products

Corticeira Amorim

Airlines

American Airlines Group