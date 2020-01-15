FrieslandCampina, Randstad and Tennet among the winners of the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2019

Bron
World Finance
Environmentalism is no longer a fringe issue in the business world, but one that will define companies’ growth plans in the years to come. The winners of the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2019 have shown a commitment to ESG policies in all aspects of their operations and have put green initiatives at the heart of their long-term visions. The magazine introduces its very first sustainability awards to businesses across the globe that are taking action to tackle climate change. For an insight into some of the brightest names in the world of corporate sustainability, take a look at this year’s winners including the Dutch companies FrieslandCampina, Randstad and Tennet.
World Finance provides coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business and global economy. The magazine is now introducing sustainability awards to businesses that have shown admirable commitment and are making the business world a much greener place.
World Finance Sustainability Awards 2019
Automotive car production
Audi
Engineering
WSP Global
Shipping
Wärtsilä
Real estate
Vornado Realty Trust
Kitchens
TUKC
Investment
TOBAM
Tissues
The Cheeky Panda
Energy
TenneT Holding
Machinery and electrical equipment
Stanley Black & Decker
Medical technology
Sonova Group
Food
Smithfield Foods
Steel
Salzgitter
Spirits
Saint Ives Liquor
HR services
Randstad N.V
Data centres
QTS Realty Trust
Sports apparel
Pure Sportswear
Chemicals
PTT Global Chemical
Lighting manufacturing
Osram Licht
Carbon offset
Nori
Footwear
NOAH
Brewing
Molson Coors Beverage Company
Consumer technology
Logitech
Coffee products supplier
Huskee
Pulp and paper
Holmen
Communications
Havas
Infrastructure
Granite Construction
Transportation
Go-Ahead Group
Life science
Getinge
Dairy
FrieslandCampina
Flavour and fragrances
Firmenich International
Environmental hygiene
Ecolab
ICT
Cybercom Group
Logistics
CSX Corporation
Wine products
Corticeira Amorim
Airlines
American Airlines Group