CSRD preparation: sharing lessons learnt

2024 is a pivotal year for corporate sustainability reporting. The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) has been on the horizon for some time, but this is the year in which CSRD reporting becomes a reality.

CSRD preparation has been a learning process, for many companies individually as well as for the sustainability profession as a whole. Companies with extensive sustainability reporting experience have had to review the approach and scope of their reporting, while companies new to sustainability reporting have had to come to grips with what sustainability means for them as a business and what impacts, risks and opportunities it presents.

While CSRD preparation is still in full swing, we have seen an enormous increase in the awareness and knowledge about how to approach CSRD reporting. In our work with clients, we have seen the growing clarity about the approach to double materiality assessment and specific data requirements. We have also experienced common challenges in engaging different business functions and integrating the reporting process throughout the organisation.

Programme

14:30 arrival and welcome with tea / coffee

15:00 start of roundtable discussion

17:00 end of roundtable discussion, start of networking drinks

18:00 close

With this roundtable event, we want to create an opportunity for corporate sustainability leaders to share their experiences and gain new perspectives on addressing challenges that they face with other sustainability professionals and peers. We will share and explore the learnings from CSRD preparation over the past year and implications for robust sustainability reporting, followed by an open and interactive discussion on learnings, challenges and solutions.

The Charity

The event will be supporting charity Sheltersuit, a non-profit organisation providing immediate shelter to the homeless, while using upcycled materials and providing jobs. To secure your space at this event we kindly ask for a donation to raise money so Sheltersuit can continue to ease the symptoms of homelessness, and help people feel warm, dry and comfortable.

Register