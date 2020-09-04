Ellen MacArthur Foundation and LEGO Group join forces to accelerate the move towards a circular economy

Today, the LEGO Group has joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation as part of its commitment to becoming a more circular business. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is the global leader in circular economy while the LEGO® System in Play inspires endless play possibilities that supports the principles of circular design. The quality and durability of LEGO products mean they can be reused and passed down through generations, while remaining fully compatible with elements produced today.

The shared ambition for the membership is to help build a better planet for future generations by driving the global transition towards a circular society.

The three year membership will focus on four key areas; working with the Foundation’s network of businesses, experts and policymakers to accelerate the transition to a circular economy, inspiring circular design across the toy industry and beyond, expanding the circular services and products the LEGO Group offers, and teaching children about the circular economy through play.

Speaking about the membership Tim Brooks, Vice President of Environmental Responsibility at the LEGO Group, commented: “Everything we do at the LEGO Group is centered on the child, and our sustainability ambitions are no different. We focus on building a better planet for future generations which includes protecting the world’s natural resources. Becoming more circular is key to us achieving this. We’re excited to join the Ellen MacArthur network to advance own our transition to being a more circular business, while collaborating with the network and sharing our research, insights and learnings with the aim of driving industry-wide change.”

Joe Murphy, Ellen MacArthur Foundation Network Lead, said: “We are delighted to welcome the LEGO Group to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Network and we applaud the company’s ambition to become a more circular business. Our network enables organisations from a wide range of sectors around the world to share ideas and inspire one another, accelerating the transition to a circular economy. By working together, we can go further, faster.”

As a first step, the LEGO Group and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Education Team will host a joint online event in October to help teenagers learn about the principles of circular economy through LEGO play.

The LEGO Group has already made progress towards becoming a more circular business with the roll out of LEGO Replay in the United States. The programme accepts LEGO bricks that are no longer in use by fans and donates them to not-for-profit organisations that ensure children can access play.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, LEGO Replay supported distance learning among first grade classes in underprivileged areas across the United States. Each student was given individual LEGO brick boxes that could be used to facilitate online learning through play in school, afterschool and online camp settings.