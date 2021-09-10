DLL shares report on Pathways to Sustainable Business Models

DLL, a Dutch based global asset finance company for equipment and technology, launches a new Sustainability Report ‘Pathways to Sustainable Business Models’ aiming to inform and inspire businesses striving to mitigate the impacts of climate change. The report shares regulatory trends, market insights and highlights actions that companies can take to reduce Green House Gas (GHG emissions) and contribute to a more sustainable economy.

Urgent need

Climate change has been on the political, business and social agenda for many years. But it has never had more urgency than today. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states that climate change is ‘widespread, intensifying and achieving code red’ according to their much-anticipated report released August 2021. The business community also identifies climate-change related risks and their interconnectedness to be more pressing than ever (The World Economic Forum Global Risks Report, January 2021).

DLL views these developments as a trigger to look at sustainability from new perspectives and bundled its findings and insights in this Report about Pathways to Sustainable Business. The question in many boardrooms is: how can we invest in greener business models and stay profitable for the long term? And how can we report on our performance to our customers, shareholders, and stakeholders? It’s time for a radical rethink. Time to transition to new business models that promote and enable a low carbon circular economy.

Business cases to learn and get inspired

In addition to bundling several aspects of investing in sustainability – the regulatory environment, trends and drivers, and possible financial solutions that facilitate climate mitigation activities – the report maps four business cases which illustrate how companies can contribute to climate mitigation. Reference is also made to the EU Taxonomy (common classification system for sustainable economic activities). The cases show the various opportunities that DLL’s vendor partners and customers are taking to achieve a low carbon economy or help facilitate the transition.

Marije Rhebergen, Head of Sustainability at DLL adds: “In addition to many of our partners, DLL is supporting the transition to more sustainable business models with our clean energy or circular finance solutions, but we don’t claim to have all the answers. We believe leasing can be an enabler for a more sustainable economy, but also for us it’s a learning curve. There are many and varied pathways towards developing – and financing – more sustainable business models. As the cases show, sometimes you need ‘several balls in the air’ at the same time.”

Bill Stephenson, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board at DLL states: “I am very proud that we were able to develop this extensive report on this important subject. It is vital that we direct investments towards sustainable projects and activities and may this report provide some direction. The report includes an exploration of the possibilities and an overview of what we know so far, and – by all means – is an invitation to learn from each other and join forces by sharing best practices and expertise.”

The report is available in English and can be downloaded here (on request).