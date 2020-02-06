Coty Inc. Announces Updated Sustainability Platform “Beauty That Lasts” Includes Targets from 2020 – 2030

Coty Inc. announced its updated sustainability platform, “Beauty that Lasts,” with goals focusing on three pillars: ‘The Beauty of our People’, ‘The Beauty of our Products’ and ‘The Beauty of our Planet’. The sustainability platform is part of the company’s Turnaround Plan to build a better business while making a positive contribution towards societal, ethical and environmental change within the beauty industry. This step reinforces Coty’s continued support of the UN Global Compact Ten Principles which was announced five years ago. Coty will move its headquarters from New York to Amsterdam this year.

“We want to ensure our business is ready to compete in a more circular economy and to benefit from a more inclusive society.” said Pierre Laubies, Coty, CEO. “We have seen huge interest and momentum from our associates, consumers and customers in these areas. We believe that by confirming targets, we will inspire action; and these goals will allow us to play a role alongside our peers to deliver meaningful impact in our industry.”

“Beauty that Lasts” Sustainability Platform: Targets

The Beauty of our PRODUCTS

Coty’s goal is to drive product innovation with sustainability in mind. This year the company implemented a newly created product sustainability index which will ensure its brands and designers make informed choices for all new product developments. The approach was piloted with launches such as the weDo Professional, an eco-ethical line of haircare products, and CK Everyone, a gender-free, clean and environmentally conscious fragrance.

Responsible sourcing of ingredients remains a priority. For example, greater traceability of Indian mica is a step to achieve 100% responsible sourced supply. As one of the founding members of the Responsible Mica Initiative, Coty will continue its work to ensure that Mica exports are fully traceable to source mines and processing units.

TARGETS

As of 2020 , include sustainability criteria in the conception of ALL NEW PRODUCTS and share progress on our High Profile Ingredient management process .

– Aim to purchase 100% mass balance certified PALM OIL for our production sites

– 100% responsibly sourced Indian MICA

By 2025: 100% of the packaging for new products will include RECYCLED material or be RECYCLABLE, REUSABLE or COMPOSTABLE

The Beauty of our PLANET

The company’s goal is to do our part to protect and conserve natural resources to achieve a healthy, clean and safe environment. Against a 2017 baseline, Coty has already reduced the combined scope of emissions from offices, factories and distribution centers by 21%, and reduced total building energy consumption by 19%.

TARGETS: By 2030

REDUCE OUR ABSOLUTE CO2 EMISSIONS across the entire value chain* by 30%

across the entire value chain* by Continue ENERGY REDUCTION* by 25% and switch to 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY

by and switch to Further REDUCE, RE-USE OR RECYCLE

– Send ZERO WASTE TO LANDFILL and RECYCLE 80% WASTE generated

*2017 baseline

The Beauty of our PEOPLE

Coty is committed to diversity, inclusion and belonging. The company has continued its partnership with the international advocacy group Global Citizen since 2017 to fight prejudice and discrimination. As of December 31, 2019, over 200,000 actions have been taken in support of Coty sponsored campaigns.

TARGETS: BY 2025

Accelerate the INCLUSIVE TRAINING of our teams and maximize our DIVERSITY

of our teams and maximize our Committed to gender balance in our leadership positions*

Broaden the measurement and reduction of GENDER PAY GAPS **

Continue to support CHARTER FOR CHANGE

Ensure 95% of associates complete COMPLIANCE training annually

training annually Mobilize 500,000 GLOBAL CITIZEN actions behind Coty campaigns

* Grade 1-5

** 5 biggest markets

“Beauty that Lasts” is an integral part of the Coty’s Turnaround strategy to build a better business while making a meaningful contribution towards achieving a more sustainable and equitable world. The company plans to report progress annually which can be found here: UNGC Report.