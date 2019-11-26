Circular economy: Consumers seek help

People mostly agree on the biggest environmental challenges of our time and many say they already participate in a movement towards a circular economy by reusing and recycling resources, but the latest ING International Survey on Circular economy finds consumers think initiatives from businesses and structural changes are required.

ING’s latest International Survey explores consumer attitudes towards a circular economy and the complexities surrounding its implementation. Introducing aphorisms such as ‘Green is Good’ needn’t replace more capitalist-driven ‘Greed is Good’ principles, but tying the two is the ideal to create a successful circular economy.

As support for a circular economy gains traction among those surveyed, the reality of how fungible such a seismic shift of ecosystem is and how it can be successfully compatible alongside a synchronised change in global economic practises remains the most pressing, yet unanswered question.

Download the full report (pdf)