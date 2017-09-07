Air France-KLM has ceded its no. 1 position to ANA Holdings as most sustainable airline

Today it was announced that ANA Holdings heads the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), the leading international index rating the operational sustainability of corporations worldwide. After 12 consecutive years as the world’s most sustainable airline, Air France-KLM has ceded its No. 1 position to ANA Holdings.

“I congratulate ANA Holdings with its ranking as the world’s most sustainable airline on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Air France-KLM held this position for 12 consecutive years. KLM will continue to improve our day-to-day operations and policy with regard to responsible choices and innovation. Examples include fleet renewal, more efficient flight operations and the use of biofuel to reduce our environmental footprint, but also the sustainable deployability of our people. In this way, we add value to broader society.

Sustainability is part and parcel of Air France-KLM operations. For KLM, sustainable enterprise means focusing on the themes we can influence most, contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. In addition to our efforts to reduce our environmental footprint, we focus on themes such as diversity, conscientious procurement and maintaining dialogue with bodies in the area surrounding Mainport Schiphol.

The participation and innovative potential of our workforce is of vital importance. Many new initiatives are conceived and implemented on the work floor. We also invest in the reduction of CO 2 emissions through the use of biofuel and by means of weight reduction, among other things. Wherever possible, we opt for eco-friendly foods and packaging. KLM has set itself the target of reducing its waste by 50% by 2025, by generating less waste and recycling even more.

Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI)

The DJSI pursues a so-called “best-in-class” approach, acknowledging corporations in diverse sectors that do better than their competitors in terms of various sustainability indicators. Every year, RobecoSAM invites more than 3,000 listed companies, including 800 in emerging markets, to report on their sustainability initiatives.