Calling all young entrepreneurs for the Unilever Young Entrepreneurs Awards

Are you the social entrepreneur we are looking for? At Unilever we see a big opportunity to support, inspire, reward and collaborate with a new generation of the world’s most inspiring young change-makers from all over the world with brilliant new initiatives that can bring about the positive change we need!

Are you between the age of 18 and 35 and do you have an initiative that is beyond the idea phase and falls within the categories: Waste, Opportunities for Women, Farm to Table and Water; sign up now for the Young Entrepreneurs Awards and win a part of the €100.000 investment as well as one-year personal coaching sessions with experts from Unilever and the Cambridge Institute for Sustainable Leadership.

Are you the social entrepreneur we are looking for or do you know any other young entrepreneur with inspiring stories to share; visit https:// youngentrepreneursawards. unilever.com/ for more information or to apply or nominate a change maker you know.

Application date is from 18th of May and closes on Friday 30th June 2017. Apply before 9 June and get the chance to win a special two-hour tailored mentoring session!