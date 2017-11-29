WWF published the Environmental Paper Company Index 2017

WWF today presents the results of the Environmental Paper Company Index 2017, a WWF tool to promote transparency and continual improvement in the global pulp, paper and packaging sector. The Index is published for the fifth time. Together, the EPCI 2017 participants from Europe, South America, Africa, Asia and North America disclose the environmental performance of 26% of the world´s tissue, 23% of the world´s graphic paper, 17% of the world´s newsprint, 9% of the world´s packaging and 15% of the world´s pulp. South America has taken a leadership role in participation this year with the disclosure of over 50% of the total volume of pulp and paper produced in the region.

“The willingness by many companies to participate every two years in WWF’s Environmental Paper Company Index, many for the third time, is an important signal that transparency is increasingly valued across the globe and that the EPCI is positively received as a voluntary mechanism to encourage this transparency” said Alistair Monument, Leader, WWF Forest Practice.

WWF´s EPCI tracks how a company´s performance on responsible sourcing, clean production and EMS/reporting changes over time. The Index is based on voluntary data disclosure by invited participants on over 50 indicators that WWF considers important for a company´s ecological footprint. WWF publishes collated results company by company and shows a historical timeline since 2013. By doing so, the Index helps track companies’ and also the sectors’ journey towards sustainability. Find the results of all participating companies on epci.panda.org.

“WWF´s EPCI is a valuable tool for companies to reflect on their operations,” said Trevor Walter, WWF´s Pulp and Paper Southern Alliance Coordinator. “Given the scale and footprint of the industry in our region, it is heartening to see more South American companies participating in the EPCI than ever before, and we hope this will encourage further transparency in the sector.” 33% of the pulp purchased globally comes from South America. Over half of all pulp and paper exports from the region go to China and the EU and demand as well as production continue to increase.

“Paper is a renewable, recyclable material, with a potentially lower footprint than substitute materials if managed and produced responsibly. However, the sector’s size and impacts are expanding”, said Cecilia Alcoreza, WWF´s global lead on Sustainable Paper and Packaging. “This is why it is crucial for companies to demonstrate leadership in transparency and a commitment to continual improvement, reducing the sector´s forest, climate and water footprint.”

The results