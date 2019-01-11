What are the sustainability-related trends and standards that will shape the future?

Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 has become a guiding principle for countries, organizations and companies. Industries and companies use market dynamics to deliver sustainable solutions, competing on cutting-edge technologies to win the trust of customers by generating value for society. Together with the management consultancy A.T. Kearney, sustainable natives and Impact Hub Berlin, BASF has a crowd of sustainability experts and practitioners from around the world to answer questions about upcoming trends and standards. How can industries transform towards sustainability – economically, socially and environmentally?

The study revealed trends in seven industries that are important for the businesses of BASF: Agriculture & Food, Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Engineering & Construction, High-Tech & Electronics, Consumer Goods & Retail, and Pharma & Health. Risk and opportunity impacts derived from the research have been discussed with BASF experts through a series of workshops and will be part of the future strategic work of BASF.

Download the report (pdf)

Download the key findings per sector (pdf)