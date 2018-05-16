A briefing from the NGO’s Amnesty International, Milieudefensie/Friends of the

Earth Netherlands, Greenpeace and Global Witness intends to inform shareholders about the increasing litigation and liability risks facing Royal Dutch Shell and associated entities (hereafter referred to as “Shell”) and the societal and environmental issues underlying the legal claims. It suggests questions for investors to ask Shell on these issues.

Based on a review of Shell’s latest Annual Report, it appears that the information that Shell is providing shareholders concerning legal investigations and proceedings is incomplete.

Shell is being sued for and subject to investigations because of:

• Pollution and human rights violations in Nigeria;

• Climate change in the United States, the Philippines and the Netherlands;

• Corruption in Nigeria;

• Earthquakes caused by gas extraction in the Netherlands;

• Environmental pollution.

Briefing May 2018 by Amnesty International, Milieudefensie/Friends of the Earth Netherlands, Global Witness and Greenpeace Netherlands

Download the full briefing with summaries of these ongoing cases and investigations against Shell:

Investor Briefing Seeking justice the rising tide of court cases against Shell