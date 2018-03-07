Frank van Ooijen New Director General SAI Platform

This week it was announced that Frank van Ooijen is to be the new Director General for the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform. President of SAI Platform’s Executive Committee Adrian Greet, welcomed the decision and arrival of the new Director General stating that Frank van Ooijen is the perfect choice to help drive our shared success for the future. Frank van Ooijen will start on 19th March 2018.

After graduating from the University of Nijmegen in Political Science, Frank van Ooijen started his career as a newspaper journalist for BN de Stem working on the foreign news desk, before later moving to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague to become a Communications Officer focussing on Development Cooperation and the Third World.

A move to Unilever started the beginning of Frank’s focus on the international agro-food and fast-moving consumer goods sector. However, his interest in global issues was not forgotten, becoming Unilever’s first Global Issues Manager. Succeeding positions continued with a close connection to corporate sustainability filling positions as Corporate Communications Director with the feed-to-food multinational Nutreco Holding and later as VP Corporate Social Responsibility for Rabobank Group.

For the last 7 years Frank has been the Corporate Director of Communications, Sustainability and the FrieslandCampina Institute for Dairy Nutrition with global dairy player Royal FrieslandCampina. During this time, he worked closely with SAI Platform, holding a role on our Executive Committee. Over the last ten-years, Frank has also held several advisory, supervisory and lecturing roles with international business associations, third party company, universities and training institutes.

Frank is married, has three children and lives in Breda, the Netherlands. In his free-time he enjoys travelling (preferably by motorcycle), has a passion for fitness and spinning, and still finds time for reading, films and cooking.

SAI Platform wishes Frank a very warm welcome!