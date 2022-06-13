Workshop ‘A smarter approach to sustainability reporting’

Datum/Tijd
Date(s) - 07/07/2022
16:00 - 18:00
Locatie
De Nieuwe Poort, zaal Toren van Babel
Most companies have thousands of suppliers. Retailers and manufacturers can have hundreds of thousands. Getting your sustainability information from these suppliers is a hell of a job. Getting it accurate and properly attributed is next to impossible following the common sustainability reporting tactics most companies use today.
Workshop exploring AI in sustainability reporting
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an important technology to address sustainability issues like the loss of biodiversity, climate change, deforestation and sustainable agriculture. Now, we are looking into applying AI to improve sustainability reporting.
Join the workshop by Visma
Join the interactive workshop organised by Visma and explore this important and groundbreaking topic with Professor Dick de Waard and Willem van der Zon. This workshop is hosted by sustainable change maker Nynke Visser.
Agenda
16.00 – 16.30 – Reception and welcome
16.30 – 17.00 – Keynote Willem van der Zon: Improving emission predictions with raw data – a case study.
17.00 – 17.15 – Break
17.15 – 17.45 – Dick de Waard: Sustainability reporting in the age of data
17:45 – onwards: Wrap Up and drinks
