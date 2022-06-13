Workshop ‘A smarter approach to sustainability reporting’

Kaart wordt geladen... De Nieuwe Poort, zaal Toren van Babel

Date(s) - 07/07/2022

16:00 - 18:00

De Nieuwe Poort, zaal Toren van Babel



Most companies have thousands of suppliers. Retailers and manufacturers can have hundreds of thousands. Getting your sustainability information from these suppliers is a hell of a job. Getting it accurate and properly attributed is next to impossible following the common sustainability reporting tactics most companies use today.

Workshop exploring AI in sustainability reporting

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an important technology to address sustainability issues like the loss of biodiversity, climate change, deforestation and sustainable agriculture. Now, we are looking into applying AI to improve sustainability reporting.

Join the workshop by Visma

Join the interactive workshop organised by Visma and explore this important and groundbreaking topic with Professor Dick de Waard and Willem van der Zon. This workshop is hosted by sustainable change maker Nynke Visser.

Agenda

16.00 – 16.30 – Reception and welcome

16.30 – 17.00 – Keynote Willem van der Zon: Improving emission predictions with raw data – a case study.

17.00 – 17.15 – Break

17.15 – 17.45 – Dick de Waard: Sustainability reporting in the age of data

17:45 – onwards: Wrap Up and drinks

