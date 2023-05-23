Webinar CSRD: General Update

Thursday 15 June KPMG organizes the CSRD Webinar: General Update. During this online session we will discuss the latest updates on regulatory developments, as well as practical learnings from the implementation of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).
Key takeaways of this online session:
- What are the key updates related to sector standards (second set) and potential changes to the first set?
- What are the key updates related to EU Taxonomy in relation to CSRD reporting?
- What are the key learnings from double materiality assessments and how to move from material matters to reporting requirements?
Speakers
- Jurrienne Schijff, Head of Group Business Control, Royal BAM Group NV
- Marco Frikkee (host), Partner Sustainability Reporting, KPMG
- Vera Moll, Senior Manager Sustainability Reporting, KPMG
- Vincent van Marle, Senior Manager ESG Assurance, KPMG
Kaart wordt geladen...