Webcast ‘GRI 2021 Standard Updates’

Date(s) - 07/07/2022

13:00 - 16:00

The landscape of ESG reporting is moving quickly. Stakeholders around the world are calling for management to be transparent about strategies to build a sustainable future for individual companies and the planet. GRI recently revised the Universal Standards – herein the GRI Universal Standards 2021.

The revision (among other things) are aimed to:

embed mandatory human rights-related disclosures for all reporting organizations;

provide greater clarity on key concepts, reporting principles and disclosures in the GRI Standards;

drive consistent application;

encourage more relevant and comprehensive reporting.

The Universal Standards 2021 will be effective for information published on or after 1 January 2023.

Learn about the revisions to the Universal Standards now to be prepared for your reporting requirements. After the GRI update, PwC will provide guidance to obtain limited assurance. Refer to the program below.

Join our webcast: PwC ESG – GRI 2021 Standard Updates to receive an exclusive update with GRI speaker Sabine Content, Director Corporate & Stakeholder Engagement.

Program

Thursday 7 July | 13.00 – 16.00 hrs

Welcome

GRI 2021 Update – Presentation by Sabine Content, Director Corporate & Stakeholder Engagement, GRI

Preparing for Assurance – Presentation by Marcus Looijenga, Director, PwC Sustainability Assurance and Reporting and Kylin Wentz, Senior Manager, PWC Sustainability Assurance and Reporting

Q&A

Wrap up

Speakers