The Evolving Role of Finance in ESG Reporting

During this event, we will explore the evolving role of Finance. More specifically the emerging role of embedding ESG in corporate decision-making, reporting and disclosure. KPMG research indicates that organizations with a reputation for having environmentally sustainable, socially responsible, and good corporate governance practices outperform their competitors.

During this inspiring event, you will explore why finance is uniquely positioned to help organizations identify, report and drive ESG commitments. Secure yourself a spot and register via the registration button on the right.

Featured Speakers



Menno Kooistra, Partner, Head of ESG Advisory, KPMG

Paul Pieroen, Director, ESG Reporting & Transformation, KPMG

Vera Moll, Senior Manager, Sustainability Reporting & Assurance, KPMG

Lodewijk Lockefeer, CFO, Royal Zeelandia Group BV

Jurrienne Schijff, Head of Group Business Control, Royal BAM Group NV

Lena Pyatkovsky, Global Sustainability Manager, Adyen

Breakout sessions



ESG reporting has become a critical element for satisfying the demands of regulators, investors, customers, partners, and other stakeholders who want visibility into how an organization is taking steps to create strong, socially responsible companies. According to a 2022 study by KPMG, 59% of CEOs are feeling pressure to increase ESG transparency. Each breakout session will explore how ESG digital solutions can help facilitate easier, more efficient and accurate ESG reporting.

Salesforce – Discover Salesforce’s ESG solution suite with NetZero Cloud and learn how it automates data collection and integration for real-time reporting.

Microsoft – Discover the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability and how it can accelerate your sustainability goals.

Appian – Discover digitization through a robust low-code platform that enables you to automate your ESG reporting processes. Enforce compliance and auditability by digitizing manual actions and spreadsheet accounting, while remaining able to quickly respond to ESG changes with low-code automation.

ServiceNow – Discover the ServiceNow ESG Management application and understand how it helps to centrally manage all your ESG commitments, track your ESG compliance against policies and facilitate reporting on your ESG initiatives progress.

Program

14:00 – 14:30 | Check-in

14:30 – 14:40 | Welcome and introductions

14:40 – 15:30 | Evolving Role of Finance in ESG Reporting

15:40 – 16:10 | Unlocking the benefits of ESG technology (Breakout #1)

16:15 – 16:45 | Unlocking the benefits of ESG technology (Breakout #2)

16:55 – 17:25 | ESG Thought Leaders Roundtable – Putting ESG into practice

17:25 – 17:30 | Closing remarks

17:30 – 18:30 | Networking reception

Register for free