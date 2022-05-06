Kaart wordt geladen... Number 5 foundation

Date(s) - 12/09/2022

14:00 - 17:30

Are you a sustainability professional working on the sustainable transition of a company, organization or supply chain? Would you – as a gamechanger – like to gain inspiration, recharge, learn from your peers and exchange experiences and perspectives? Then come ‘Connecting for Impact’ at the 7th edition of the unique annual State of the Sustainability Profession!

The Sustainability University will host the 7th edition of this event on September 12th, from 14.00-17.30 with drinks afterwards at Number 5 foundation in The Hague. After two years of online events we are very much looking forward to see and connect with everyone at this very special venue. The event includes peer-to-peer workshops and dialogues with personal and practical experience and multiple perspectives in order to together find ways of changing the game.

The program starts with a short plenary session where the results of our latest research is shared. After this you have the opportunity to deepen your knowledge and connect for impact in 2 rounds of interactive workshops and dialogues on various themes such as sustainable market transformation, system thinking, supply chain and nature inclusiveness. In addition, you can experience unexpected perspectives such as the power of art! In order to be able to deep dive and really connect for impact, we will have limited tickets available.

Program

14:00 Walk-in and registration: selection of the sessions. Coffee, tea & water available

14:15

Welcome by Carola Wijdoogen & Laurentien van Oranje (ovb)

Kick-off/intro of the program “Connecting for Impact” – Clubhuis Game Changers

Sustainability University (Carola introduction of Laura as new board member & introduction of Prof. dr André Nijhof in relation to latest research)

14:25 Presentation “The State of the Sustainability Profession” new insights of research by Sustainability University and University Nyenrode by Prof dr. André Nijhof & Carola Wijdoogen

14.35 Networking & transfer to workshops – multiple perspectives to accelerate the transition towards sustainable organizations.

Interactive workshops & dialogues

14:45 Workshop round 1

15.30 Break & transfer (15 minutes)

15:45 Workshop round 2

16.45 Wrap-up and next steps

17.00 Networking drinks with music

Workshops

The power of transition science: how to be effective in sustainable market transformations by Prof. dr. André Nijhof & case owner

The power of stories: how to accelerate transition by supply chain resonance by Frans Pannekoek

The power of nature: 8 lessons from nature to drive transition by Iris Grobben advisor New Economy

The power of art: the perspective of art in accelerating transition by Laura Termeer

The power of system thinking: what’s hidden below the surface? 7 Roles workshop by Carola Wijdoogen

The power of pricing: what’s Oikonomy Lab and how to drive transition by dr. Walter Vermeulen (Ass prof sustainable production & consumption)

Registration fee is 345 EUR ex. VAT (early bird 295 EUR ex. VAT). This event will be held in Dutch. We look forward to seeing you on September 12th!

