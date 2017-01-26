What’s Next for Business? Sustainability Trends for 2017

Geplaatst op

For SustainAbility’s annual trends report, the firm has identified ​10 issues that they believe have the greatest sustainability influence right now, calling out implications for the private sector in particular. 2016 brought profound global ​shifts including rising support for protectionism and populism, growing cybercrime and​ shifting global climate leadership, all​ amid significant political and economic instability.

At the same time, opportunities for companies to help solve global challenges have never been so varied – and perhaps never so ​compelling. ​A growing of number of companies are already ​taking action, for example​ testing corporate strategic alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, ​setting and pursuing ever more ​ambitious climate targets, and adapting plans to address various food and health challenges exacerbated by economic growth and rising population.

The 10 issues:

  • Globalization Under Pressure
  • Cybercrime Epidemic
  • Climate Leadership Shake-Up
  • Splashy Debut, Uncertain Next Steps for SDGs
  • Whose News?
  • Feeding the Future
  • Financial Disclosure Requirements Emerging
  • Access, Antibiotics and Pandemics
  • Ever More Consumption
  • A Jobless Future Draws Close

Read further

FavoriteLoadingBewaar als favoriet

Geef een reactie