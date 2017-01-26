What’s Next for Business? Sustainability Trends for 2017

Bron
Sustainability
For SustainAbility’s annual trends report, the firm has identified 10 issues that they believe have the greatest sustainability influence right now, calling out implications for the private sector in particular. 2016 brought profound global shifts including rising support for protectionism and populism, growing cybercrime and shifting global climate leadership, all amid significant political and economic instability.
At the same time, opportunities for companies to help solve global challenges have never been so varied – and perhaps never so compelling. A growing of number of companies are already taking action, for example testing corporate strategic alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, setting and pursuing ever more ambitious climate targets, and adapting plans to address various food and health challenges exacerbated by economic growth and rising population.
The 10 issues:
- Globalization Under Pressure
- Cybercrime Epidemic
- Climate Leadership Shake-Up
- Splashy Debut, Uncertain Next Steps for SDGs
- Whose News?
- Feeding the Future
- Financial Disclosure Requirements Emerging
- Access, Antibiotics and Pandemics
- Ever More Consumption
- A Jobless Future Draws Close