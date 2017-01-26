What’s Next for Business? Sustainability Trends for 2017

For SustainAbility’s annual trends report, the firm has identified ​10 issues that they believe have the greatest sustainability influence right now, calling out implications for the private sector in particular. 2016 brought profound global ​shifts including rising support for protectionism and populism, growing cybercrime and​ shifting global climate leadership, all​ amid significant political and economic instability.

At the same time, opportunities for companies to help solve global challenges have never been so varied – and perhaps never so ​compelling. ​A growing of number of companies are already ​taking action, for example​ testing corporate strategic alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, ​setting and pursuing ever more ​ambitious climate targets, and adapting plans to address various food and health challenges exacerbated by economic growth and rising population.

The 10 issues:

Globalization Under Pressure

Cybercrime Epidemic

Climate Leadership Shake-Up

Splashy Debut, Uncertain Next Steps for SDGs

Whose News?

Feeding the Future

Financial Disclosure Requirements Emerging

Access, Antibiotics and Pandemics

Ever More Consumption

A Jobless Future Draws Close

