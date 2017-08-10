Sustainability Managers Could Lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution

SSIR

Corporate sustainability leaders can turn challenges into opportunities for society and companies alike. How can companies tackle large problems and take on the emerging responsibilities related to realizing a sustainable world? The good news is that, in many organizations, there’s already someone poised to lead the charge: sustainability managers. Traditionally, sustainability managers have focused on developing stakeholder and environmental strategies for companies, but they must now expand their influence to the fields of innovation and technology.

Read the full article by Joanna Radeke (manager of the Center for Sustainable Business at ESMT Berlin)

