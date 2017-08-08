New publication helps organizations get full benefit from ISO 26000

Getting the most out of ISO 26000, the world’s first and most widely used International Standard for social responsibility, is the aim of a new guidance document just published.

In its seven years of existence, ISO 26000 has become one of the key references for implementing social responsibility practices in any organization. It has been adopted nationally in 80 countries across more than 20 languages and was one of the sets of guidelines upon which the European Commission built its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy.

Now, a newly published International Workshop Agreement – IWA 26, Using ISO 26000 guidance on social responsibility in management systems – helps organizations reap even greater benefits from the standard using the management systems standard (MSS) approach.

With ISO 26000 being developed before the introduction of ISO’s “high-level structure” for MSSs, designed to bring consistency among all management systems within an organization, this IWA will help users of management systems standards more effectively integrate social responsibility into their business.

Staffan Söderberg, Chair of the technical committee that created IWA 26, said the extra guidance it provides will be a welcome aid for anyone implementing a social responsibility programme.

“Even for those organizations with experience in management systems, social responsibility is complex and challenging,” he explained. “IWA 26 provides detailed guidance to help organizations benefit more fully from ISO 26000, and thus contribute more effectively to sustainable development.”