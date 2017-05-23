Global carbon price needed to prevent dangerous global warming: new report

A worldwide carbon pricing system is needed to safeguard the future of the global economy, and to prevent dangerous levels of global warming, a group of over 200 leading organizations says in a new report from the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition (CPLC). CPLC works to expand carbon pricing globally with the aim of covering 25% of total emissions by 2020 – double the current level – and 50% within the next decade. The CPLC’s new report shows that members of The Climate Group’s initiatives are leading the race to develop and introduce bold, innovative policies that are good for citizens and businesses alike.

“Forward-thinking states and regions are constantly showing how bold policies can help both their citizens and their economy, establishing a policy framework that enables businesses to create low carbon growth,” says Amy Davidsen, Executive Director North America, The Climate Group.

“Many North American members of the Under2 Coalition – a group of 170 governments committed to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions toward net-zero by 2050 – are featured in this report as an example of what is possible with strong leadership. We hope that their successes will encourage others to pursue low carbon growth for their regions as well.”

SUB-NATIONAL LEADERSHIP

The CPLC report features members of the States & Regions Alliance and the Under2 Coalition – of which The Climate Group act as Secretariat.

The report highlights Alberta’s Climate Leadership Plan, outlined in November 2015, which aims to end coal pollution in the Canadian province. Alberta is also planning to phase in an economy-wide price on carbon, set at C$20 per ton this year and C$30 by 2018, which is being reinvested to support job creation in the renewables and clean energy sector.

Alberta, which is a member of the States & Regions Alliance, has committed to reduce its methane emissions by 45% from 2014 levels by 2025 and has set a limit on oil-sands emissions at 100 megatons a year. By 2030, an estimated 30% of the province’s electricity will be generated by renewable energy sources.