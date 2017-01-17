Cradle to cradle congress Venlo

Datum/Tijd
Date(s) - 22/03/2017
09:00 - 18:00
Locatie
De Maaspoort
As the first region in the world, Venlo has embraced the principles of Cradle to Cradle. Cradle to Cradle (C2C) is a sustainability concept, based on the re-use of materials. The goal is to make products completely suitable for upcycling and for waste to serve as usable materials. The municipality of Venlo organises a Cradle to Cradle year from October 2016 to October 2017.
The most important example (and stimulant) of that is the municipal office of Venlo. The municipality of Venlo decided to build this office in line with C2C starting points. The office combines a comfortable and healthy work environment with sustainable innovations. The C2C ambition translates into the dream to create a building that serves as a bank of materials that generates energy, purifies water and improves air quality. In short: a building that adds value. A tangible example of a sustainable world becoming reality.
21 March 2017 : Network Dinner
22 March 2017 : In Practice Congress
23 March 2017 : Experience Tour
IN PRACTICE CONGRESS
Together with its regional partners, Venlo wants to show that a sustainable world can become reality. This is why Venlo has embraced the Cradle to Cradle (C2C) principle as the first region in the world. By applying these principles, the municipality will make Venlo better, healthier and more sustainable. All this can be achieved with less time, money and energy. The municipality wants to help organisations to start applying the principles of Cradle to Cradle.
Venlo is determined to set the right example during the conference. Organisations will be stimulated to innovate and bind young talent to the region. The municipality of Venlo aims to achieve this by applying the Cradle to Cradle principles: an innovative economic principle. The conference is open to anyone who wishes to learn more about Cradle to Cradle.