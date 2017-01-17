Cradle to cradle congress Venlo

Loading Map.... De Maaspoort

22/03/2017

09:00 - 18:00

De Maaspoort

As the first region in the world, Venlo has embraced the principles of Cradle to Cradle. Cradle to Cradle (C2C) is a sustainability concept, based on the re-use of materials. The goal is to make products completely suitable for upcycling and for waste to serve as usable materials. The municipality of Venlo organises a Cradle to Cradle year from October 2016 to October 2017.

The most important example (and stimulant) of that is the municipal office of Venlo. The municipality of Venlo decided to build this office in line with C2C starting points. The office combines a comfortable and healthy work environment with sustainable innovations. The C2C ambition translates into the dream to create a building that serves as a bank of materials that generates energy, purifies water and improves air quality. In short: a building that adds value. A tangible example of a sustainable world becoming reality.

21 March 2017 : Network Dinner

22 March 2017 : In Practice Congress

23 March 2017 : Experience Tour

