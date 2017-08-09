Child miners working in a hell on Earth so we can drive an electric car

Sky News investigated the Katanga mines and found Dorsen, 8, and Monica, 4. The pair were working in the vast mines of the Democratic Republic of Congo. They are two of the 40,000 children working daily in the mines, checking rocks for cobalt.

Picking through a mountain of huge rocks with his tiny bare hands, the exhausted little boy makes a pitiful sight. His name is Dorsen and he is one of an army of children, some just four years old, working in the vast polluted mines of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where toxic red dust burns their eyes, and they run the risk of skin disease and a deadly lung condition. Here, for a wage of just 8p a day, the children are made to check the rocks for the tell-tale chocolate-brown streaks of cobalt – the prized ingredient essential for the batteries that power electric cars.

