At the World Circular Economy Forum on 5 June, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) released its CEO Guide to the Circular Economy. The Guide – developed in cooperation with Accenture and signed by 14 CEOs from companies including DSM, Philips, Unilever, Danone and Tata – aims to give CEOs and business leaders the tools they need to implement circular economy principles.

The Guide outlines five business models and three disruptive technologies companies can explore and implement in order to seize the USD$ 4.5 trillion opportunity the circular economy represents.

Download the guide (pdf) and get into the circular mindset today.