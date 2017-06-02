AkzoNobel partners with The Ocean Cleanup for largest clean-up in history

The complete removal of plastic from the world’s oceans has moved a step closer after AkzoNobel joined forces with The Ocean Cleanup to help turn the tide on marine pollution.

The partnership involves AkzoNobel providing advanced, biocide-free coatings technology for all the devices and equipment used by The Ocean Cleanup for the next five years.

It represents a major contribution to the organization’s landmark efforts to clear plastic from our oceans. The cleaning is due to begin in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the next 12 months.

“Ocean pollution is a serious global issue impacting our society and our planet’s future,” said AkzoNobel CEO Ton Büchner. “As a world leader in the marine coatings industry, we believe we can make a meaningful contribution to overcoming the problem by taking action and supporting the fantastic work being done by The Ocean Cleanup.”

The most high profile use of the company’s coatings will be on the specially designed floating clean-up system which will collect the waste plastic. These biocide-free Intersleek products are already being used to help make the shipping industry more sustainable by reducing fuel consumption, cutting emissions and lowering the costs of operation.

“It is wonderful to add another big name to our growing list of supporters,” said Boyan Slat, CEO and founder of The Ocean Cleanup. “Working together with a true global force in sustainable coatings technology will ensure that our systems remain protected, even under the most extreme conditions. Another benefit of the partnership is team AkzoNobel’s involvement in the Volvo Ocean Race, which will help increase global awareness of the urgent need to remove plastic from our aquatic ecosystems.”

A perfect fit with AkzoNobel’s Planet Possible sustainability strategy, the collaboration follows on from the recent announcement that the company will also be an official sustainability partner of the next Volvo Ocean Race. This will include organizing a series of Ocean Summits focused on bringing science, politics, government and sport together in an effort to act positively on the issue of marine litter.

Founded in 2013, The Ocean Cleanup aims to remove half the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the space of just five years. It employs U-shaped screens to channel floating plastic to a central point. The concentrated plastic can then be extracted and shipped to shore for recycling into durable products.

AkzoNobel’s International brand is the world leader in high performance marine and yacht coatings, as well as industrial protective coatings. The broad product range includes antifoulings, foul release systems, fire protection coatings and above and below the waterline yacht coatings and paints.